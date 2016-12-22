James William McDaniel, 78, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away December 22, 2016 at his residence. Born March 5, 1938, in Charlotte, N.C., he was a son of the late Carrie Dagnall McDaniel and William Lee McDaniel.

Visitation: 3-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at Summersett Funeral Home

Service: 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at Summersett Memorial Chapel

