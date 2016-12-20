William David “Bill” Abercrombie, age 85, of Laurens, and husband of Barbara Garrett Abercrombie, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Laurens County Hospital. Born in Lanford, he was a son of the late Wilmer Peterson and Lois Cunningham Abercrombie. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, at St. James United Methodist Church, with burial in Westview Memorial Park. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday, December 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.