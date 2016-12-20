Ware Shoals — Elizabeth Ann Turner Bishop, 90, widow of William Everett Bishop, of 5615 Poplar Springs Road, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at NHC of Clinton. Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Burl and Susa Anna Jane Sosebee Turner. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.