Georgia Onita Valentine, 94, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, N.C. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Georgia was born in Waco, Texas, on April 13, 1922. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.