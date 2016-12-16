Nancy Beatrice Marler King, age 78, of 915 Marler Road, Hickory Tavern, and wife of Olin Claude King, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016, at Covenant Dove Rehabilitation in Simpsonville. Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Dora Mitchell Marler. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 18, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.