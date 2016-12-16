Laurens swept by Spartanburg

The Laurens Raiders’ varsity basketball teams were swept in a home doubleheader Friday against Spartanburg.

In the girls’ game the Raiders scored the first nine points and led 23-9 near the midway point of the second quarter before the Vikings started their comeback, eventually rallying for a 52-49 victory. Ke’Ny-Ja Spurgeon led the Raiders with 23 points.

As for the boys, they held a 17-6 lead through the first quarter before the Vikings again rallied back, this time picking up a 62-54 victory. Braylen McBeth paced Laurens with 12 points.

Laurens is off until after the holidays when it opens tournament play. The Laurens boys will play at the Dan Joyner Poinsettia Classic, while the girls host the Raider Rumble.