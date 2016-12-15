Laurens baseball coach resigns

Laurens head baseball coach Dale Nelson announced his resignation from the post Thursday for personal reasons, according to Laurens District 55 Athletic Director Ed Murray. He will stay on at the school as a teacher.

Nelson has been with the Laurens’ baseball program for more than 20 years, including time as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Nelson’s Raiders have been a perennial fixture in the playoffs over his tenure as head coach, and have routinely produced quality talent. His last team featured Thomas Jones, who was drafted in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins.

There is no word on a replacement. Murray and Laurens High athletic director Mark Freeze will begin the search for a new coach immediately. According to the release from Murray, one of the assistants will likely be the interim coach until a new coach is named sometime next month.

