UPDATE: Suspect charged with murder in connection with Clinton shooting

Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a Clinton man with murder in connection with a shooting that left another man dead Wednesday morning, after their investigation led to the discovery of items that were reported stolen from a burglary earlier that morning.

Coroner Nick Nichols said Sammy Tribble, III, 32, of Clinton Green Apartments, was shot at least once in the chest and died just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Gastley Drive in Clinton. Nichols said he has ruled Tribble’s death a homicide.

Lt. Ben Blackmon of the LCSO said officers responded to a call just before 11 a.m. from a resident who reported the shooting on. He said Tribble was visiting the home of the caller and was shot while standing in the front yard.

Blackmon said deputies conducted interviews with people who were at or near the residence around the time of the shooting and, in the process, discovered items that had been taken from a business just a few hours earlier.

Late Wednesday night, deputies arrested Samuel Antonio Davis, 24, of the same address where Tribble’s body was found, charging Davis with one count of breach of trust from another case. Blackmon said deputies obtain warrants for Davis Thursday afternoon, charging him with Tribble’s murder.

“We believe all of the players have been accounted for and that there are no killers on the street at this time,” Blackmon said.

No other suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.