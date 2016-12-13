Laurens hoops swept by Byrnes

The Laurens Raiders’ varsity basketball teams each suffered tough defeats Tuesday night at home.

Laurens’ girls gave up 10 straight points at the end of the first quarter and never trailed by less than 10 points for almost all of the final three quarters in a 59-43 loss. The loss stopped a three-game winning streak. Cali Heisey led the Raiders with 11 points.

As for the boys, they gave up 17 straight points to open the second quarter and suffered a 77-42 loss to the Rebels to end a two-game winning streak. Keenan Dickey led Laurens with seven points.

Laurens hosts a doubleheader with Spartanburg Friday.