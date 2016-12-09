Eva Knight Sams, age 79, of 130 Log Circle Road, Waterloo, and widow of the late Robert H. Sams, passed away Friday, December 9, 2016, at the Fountain Inn Nursing Home. She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian Hazel Knight. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, at 2 p.m., at Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens