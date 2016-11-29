Clinton – Nancy Price Long, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. She was born in Union County and was a daughter of the late John Paul Price and Minnie Mars Price. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial in Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

