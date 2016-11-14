Honorable Wesley Lamar “Buddy” Brown, 76, of 500 S. Limestone Street, Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2016 at Simpsonville Rehab & Health. Born in Laurens, he was the husband of Charlotte Ann Peeler Brown and son of the late Albert Irvin Brown and Meta Smith Fuller Brown. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at First Baptist Church in Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

