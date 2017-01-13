Breaking News

Laurens names Patterson as interim baseball coach

|

Reese to leave as PC Athletic Director

|

LCSD 55 on delay Monday

|

Laurens’ basketball postponed; full Friday slate off

|

NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Laurens Co.

|

Raider girls end Rumble with loss

|

The Laurens County Advertiser E-Edition

The Extra E-Edition

Take Our Poll

Which are you more interested in?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

Biden: Trump Should Retain Sanctions on Russia

King’s Legacy Celebrated as Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

Explosion Targeting Policemen Reported in Turkey’s Southeast

Peta Murgatroyd Talks ‘Real Life’ Post-Baby Body

WATCH: Giant Alligator Caught on Video at Nature Reserve

Hot or Not: J.T. Miller, Matthew Tkachuk riding high atop the latest under-24 rankings

Military Going Ahead With Plan for Low-Level Fighter Jets

Years After Slayings, Some Seek Relief in Killer’s Execution

IMF Raises China Growth Forecast but Warns on Debt

Villanova back at No. 1 after Baylor falls