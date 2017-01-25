Breaking News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 76

|

LCSO seeking person of interest

|

PC football releases 2017 schedule

|

Sinclair suspended indefinitely

|

Greenwood man arrested for attempted murder

|

Annual Coach Brock dinner set for Saturday

|

The Laurens County Advertiser E-Edition

The Extra E-Edition

Take Our Poll

Which are you more interested in?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

10 Things to Know for Today

Gambia’s Turbulent Transfer of Power: How It Happened

Gambia’s New President Returning to Nation as New Era Begins

Burundi: Army Major Killed as Violence Persists

Fiat Chrysler Profit Jumped to $1.92 Billion Last Year

Pakistan Bans TV Host Over Religious Incitement

Trump’s Order May Mark 11 Million Undocumented Immigrants for Deportation: Experts

Teenage Extremist Convicted of Stabbing German Officer

South Sudan Says Government, Rebel Forces Clash Near Malakal

Austria’s Chancellor Invokes Country’s Role in Holocaust